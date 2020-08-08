The Federal Government prosecuting the trial of ten men who allegedly attacked a Chinese vessel on the International waters, has closed its case.

Four witnesses testified for the prosecution.

But, Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, suspended the main trial, to first determine through a trial-within-trial, whether the extrajudicial statements were voluntary.

Justice Faji had dismissed their applications for bail, ordering a continued accelerated trial instead.

The defence counsel had discredited the statements made to the witness, saying they were made by duress.

Frank Abaka, one of the two defendants that testified on Friday to torture before he signed the statement written for him by the fourth prosecution witness, upon cross examination, there was no evidence of the alleged beatings in the video recording of the interrogation, which was viewed in court.

The court adjourned the trial to 17th of August for five days of hearing in a bid to conclude the trial by the end of August.

This is the first trial to be prosecuted under the suppression of piracy and other maritime offences act of 2019.

The defendants were arrested in may for attempting to hijack a Chinese fishing vessel, and holding several foreign hostages, 149 nautical mile off the Lagos fairway bouy, which they have pleaded to the three count charge. If found guilty, they risk a life sentence, a fine of at least 50 million naira, and restitution of the illegal proceeds to the Federal Government.