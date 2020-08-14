The federal government has canvassed social dialogue between employers and employees in the Aviation industry to prevent job losses.

The Minister of Labour and Employment made the call in Abuja at a conciliatory meeting with airline operators and the trade unions in the Aviation sector to discuss contentious issues, especially pay cut and laying off of workers in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Ngige appealed to all parties to join hands and make sure there are no job losses in that industry, especially because the cardinal principle of the current administration was to prevent job losses.

In his remarks, NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, appreciated Federal Government’s commitment to supporting the Aviation industry through the provision of palliatives.