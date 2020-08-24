Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said plans are already underway to concession the country’s major airports for a period of 25 years.

Mr Sirika disclosed this when he appeared before a joint committee of the senate at a public hearing on the 2021-2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework And Fiscal Strategy Paper.

While responding to questions from lawmakers on the creation of new sources of generating revenue, the minister said opting for concession is a better option to outright sale so as to retain Nigeria’s critical assets.

The minister also disclosed that the Enugu airport is set to resume operations on the 30th of August.