FG assures of safety of Nigerians in Ukraine, Reps call for immediate evacuation

The Federal Government has assured of the safety of Nigerians in Ukraine in a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and signed by the Spokesperson, Fracisca Omaluyi

The statement says the Embassy in Ukraine is taking necessary measures to keep Nigerians in the country safe and would facilitate the evacuation of those who wish to leave as soon as the airports are opened

The Nigerian Mission has also confirmed that the Military action by Russia is confined to the military installations in Ukraine

The safety of Nigerians at this time is particularly worrying considering Ukraine and Russia have recently become a destination choice for Nigerian students seeking foreign education.

The Nigerian Embassy in Kyiv has also made its numbers available for Nigerians in Ukraine for assistance