FG approves flight resumption of UAE into Nigeria

The United Arab Emirates, UAE has been given permission to resume flight operations to Nigeria by the Federal Government.

According to a letter submitted to His Excellency, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaid, Director General, General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), UAE, the clearance was contingent on the review and acceptance of the authority’s ‘Safety Decision 2021-02 Issue 24.’

The letter stated that the Minister of Aviation has also approved the reinstatement of Emirates Airlines Winter Schedule with immediate effect.

The letter, dated February 1, 2022, with the reference: NCAA/DG/CCAA/20/16/119 and made available to journalists, was signed by Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The GCAA was also notified in the letter that Air Peace, a Nigerian airline, has submitted a request to UAE authorities for the resumption of regular passenger flights between the two nations beginning March 1, 2022.

Under the terms and conditions of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between the two nations, Air Peace and Emirates Airlines are free to restart scheduled passenger flights between Nigeria and the UAE, according to the letter.

The letter reads in part: “Your letter of 28 January 2022 with Ref GCAA/ATD/19-22 on the above subject matter refers. I wish to inform you that the safety decision issue has been accepted by Nigerian authorities after reviewing by relevant parties.

“Consequently, Emirates Airlines can resume scheduled passenger flight operations to Nigeria at its convenience”.