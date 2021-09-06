Breaking News

FG approves establishment of 109 farm estates in Nigeria

Leave a comment
Latest Breaking News about Food Security in Nigeria: President Muhammadu Buhari approves establishment of 109 farm estates President Muhammadu Buhari

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has approved the setting up of integrated farm estates in all the senatorial districts across the country.

Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), Prince Paul Ikonne, disclosed this at the weekend after a meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Ikonne urged state governments to make arable lands available for the project so that it can be successful.

He said the land provided for the project would enable the youth to leave the unemployment market and help the country to achieve food security within a short time.

He said the Kogi State government had donated 700 hectares of land to NALDA for the integrated land estate, while the 100 hectares of land donated by the Ogun State government had been cleared.

Ikonne added that the President is committed to and working towards ensuring that the country achieved food security.

“What you see is that agriculture is one of Mr. President’s heartbeat projects. He wants to see that we achieve food security in the country, and NALDA is purely under the supervision of Mr. President. That is why you can see the progress that we’re making.

Ikonne said Nigerians would live to remember the foundation President Buhari is laying to make the country achieve food sufficiency.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Gambia suspends death penalty

TVCN
Feb 20, 2018

Gambian President Adama Barrow has announced a moratorium on the death penalty as the country struggles…

Birnin Yauri School Abduction: Nigeria Army Rescue More Students

TVCN
Jun 20, 2021

Troops of the Nigerian Army operating under the Operation HADARIN DAJI supported by Nigerian Air Force…

Child theft: Plateau specialist hospital hands over baby to parents

TVCN
Jun 16, 2019

  The management of the State Specialist Hospital has officially handed over the baby that was abducted…

Gunmen invade EFCC headquarters, leave death note for top investigator

TVCN
Aug 16, 2017

There was panic at the head office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Insecurity and threat to Food security in Nigeria: The Way forward

23 Jul 2019 3.53 pm

Continue reading

Kwara Gov chairs National Steering Committee on Food Security

12 Sep 2020 9.03 am

Continue reading

Nigeria still far from self sufficiency in food production – Osinbajo

15 Jul 2019 9.53 am

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, admits Nigeria…

Continue reading