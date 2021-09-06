FG approves establishment of 109 farm estates in Nigeria

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has approved the setting up of integrated farm estates in all the senatorial districts across the country.

Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), Prince Paul Ikonne, disclosed this at the weekend after a meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Ikonne urged state governments to make arable lands available for the project so that it can be successful.

He said the land provided for the project would enable the youth to leave the unemployment market and help the country to achieve food security within a short time.

He said the Kogi State government had donated 700 hectares of land to NALDA for the integrated land estate, while the 100 hectares of land donated by the Ogun State government had been cleared.

Ikonne added that the President is committed to and working towards ensuring that the country achieved food security.

“What you see is that agriculture is one of Mr. President’s heartbeat projects. He wants to see that we achieve food security in the country, and NALDA is purely under the supervision of Mr. President. That is why you can see the progress that we’re making.

Ikonne said Nigerians would live to remember the foundation President Buhari is laying to make the country achieve food sufficiency.