The federal government has approved 50,000 additional slots for the 2026 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) mobilisation, in a move aimed at addressing the growing number of graduates awaiting enlistment into the national service scheme.

The Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, disclosed this in Abuja during the inauguration of a remodelled clinic at the Scheme’s National Directorate Headquarters to mark the first anniversary of his assumption of office.

Nafiu said the additional mobilisation slots have already been captured in the 2026 budget, adding that further provisions have also been included in the 2027 federal budget cycle to improve welfare for corps members.

According to him, the scheme is targeting the mobilisation of about 450,000 prospective corps members this year, while ensuring that their safety remains a priority.

“This year, we are mobilising about 450,000 prospective Corps members and, as much as possible, we avoid deploying them to red zones. We remain mindful because we owe parents the responsibility of safeguarding the lives of their children,” he said.

The NYSC boss thanked Nigerians for their renewed interest in the scheme and acknowledged the support it has continued to receive from governments at various levels.

He also commended his predecessor, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, and the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, for their roles in securing presidential approval for the new N77,000 monthly allowance for corps members.

Speaking on reforms within the organisation, Nafiu said the upgrade of the NYSC headquarters clinic was part of efforts to improve staff welfare and operational efficiency.

He noted that several administrative reforms had been implemented within the past year, including the 2025 staff promotion exercise aimed at enhancing career progression and boosting morale.

According to him, the management also facilitated payment of peculiar allowances, cleared retirement benefits for disengaged personnel, and conducted a recruitment exercise to strengthen the scheme’s operational capacity.

Nafiu added that the scheme had secured the donation of a compressed natural gas (CNG) bus to improve mobility for staff and corps members.

He said the administration had maintained industrial harmony through an open-door leadership approach and was working to reposition the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme through strategic partnerships.

As part of the initiative, the scheme has partnered with the Enterprise Development Centre of Pan-Atlantic University to digitise the SAED platform.

The NYSC management has also collaborated with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), the Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON) and other stakeholders to strengthen support for the programme.

“We will continue to strengthen infrastructure, deepen youth empowerment initiatives, enhance welfare and security, and uphold the ideals of fairness, unity and national service that define the NYSC,” Nafiu said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, who inaugurated the remodelled clinic, said the upgraded facility would improve staff welfare and enhance productivity.

The minister described Nafiu as a hardworking director-general whose initiatives have delivered notable results within a short period in office.

Olawande also reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting the NYSC in expanding opportunities for Nigerian youths.

“We are working to transform and reform the NYSC. We are doing everything possible to secure the future of our Corps members,” he said.

He further advised corps members to prioritise their safety while travelling.

“When you are travelling and it is getting late, locate the nearest military barracks, police station or NYSC office and spend the night there,” the minister advised.