Breaking News

FG approves 159 new radio, television stations

FG approves 159 new radio, television stations

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the operation of radio and television stations by 159 companies, communities, and institutions of higher learning.

Malam Balarabe Ilelah, the Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), made the announcement Wednesday in Abuja.

“Following the approval granted by the President, NBC has released the list of 159 licences granted to companies, communities and institutions of higher learning.

“The commission was established by the NBC Act, Cap. N11, Laws of the Federation 2004, with the mandate to regulate and control broadcasting in Nigeria.

“Today, there are a total of 625 functional broadcast stations in Nigeria,” Ilelah said.

The Federal Polytechnic Ilaro (Radio), Prospective Union of Reno People (Radio), Smile Community Radio Initiative, and International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) Radio were among the newly approved licenses, according to the NBC boss.

He said others are: Dudu African Broadcasting Communications Limited, Independent Television, Prince Media Network, Jamkat Integrity Investment Limited, Hikima Media Services, and Galaxy Television Radio.

The NBC head also listed other licenses as H-i Fidelity Communications, B360 Nigeria Limited, Communication Faculties Limited, Godfrey Okoye University Radio, Art Broadcasting Company, Hamdana Media, Sunshine Radio, Blue Print Newspapers Limited, NV Broadcasting Company Limited, among others.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

16 persons killed in inter-ethnic clash in Mambilla Plateau

TVCN
Mar 4, 2018

The clashes that started on Mambilla Plateau in Taraba State has rolled into Sunday, with no fewer than…

Lagos Assembly suspends passage of 2019 Appropriation bill

TVCN
Apr 27, 2019

The Lagos state house of Assembly is yet to pass the twenty nineteen appropriation bill despite speculations…

Nigeria calls on Int’l customers to pay electricity bills

TVCN
Jul 12, 2018

The Federal Government has called on international customers who receive electricity from Nigeria to…

Mukhtar-Robow -TVC

Former Al-Shabaab leader urges militants to leave group

TVCN
Aug 15, 2017

The one-time deputy leader of Somali Islamist militants al Shabaab has called for others to quit the…

TVC News Special Reports

Skills enhancement : NBC preaches professionalism and ethics

25 Jul 2017 7.12 am

The Nigerian Broadcasting Commission is…

Continue reading

NBC insists on professional best practice in 2019

27 Nov 2018 7.03 pm

The Nigerian Broadcasting Commission NBC…

Continue reading

FG to license online radio, TV stations

23 Aug 2019 4.18 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved…

Continue reading