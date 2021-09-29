The Nigerian Senate has condemned the brutal killing of Dr. Chike Akunyili by unknown gunmen at Afor Nkpor in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State.

A point of order was raised by Senator Uche Lilian Ekwunife representing Anambra Central calling the attention of the Senate to the gruesome murder of the husband of the former Director General of NAFDAC and former Minister of Information, Dora Akunyili,

According to the lawmaker, the late Dr. Chike Akunyili until his death, was the Medical Director of St. Leo Hospital Enugu State.

The Anambra lawmaker urged the Inspector General of Police and other law enforcement agencies to step up action towards unraveling perpetrators of the gruesome killings in Anambra State and other South East states under the name of unknown gunmen.

Ekwunife also urged State Governors of the South East to be awake to their responsibilities of ensuring safety of life and properties of the citizens as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The Senate however observed a minute silence to mourn the death of Dr. Akunyili