The Federal Government has approved $1,959,744,723.71 for the construction of a rail line that will link Nigeria to the Niger Republic.

The approval was given at Wednesday’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that the sum approved for the development of the proposed rail line linking Kano-Dutse-Katsina-Jibia and Maradi in the Niger Republic is inclusive of Value Added Tax.

Amaechi said apart from that, the council also approved the award of a contract worth N3.049 billion for the design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of one railway crane for the purposes of clearing rail tracks in situations of accidents.