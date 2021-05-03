Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has announced some initiatives that the Nigerian government will be embarking on with the Microsoft Corporation over the next few months.

These initiatives according to the Vice President cover areas of intersection between technology and governance and will deliver value to Nigerians.

The initiatives form part of the outcome of the discussions held in January 2021 with the Microsoft Corporation President, Mr. Brad Smith by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The Vice President who made the announcement on his official twitter handle expressed delight that the discussion has moved from ideas to implementation within a very short time.

He reiterated that government is committed to leveraging innovation and technology to bring better outcomes across a wide area of governance concerns.

He added that this is the basis behind the government seeking constructive partnerships that bridge the knowledge, skills and technology gap that exist in most of our local communities.

Microsoft’s extensive experience in the utilization of technology as an enabler for the delivery of public and social good makes them an ideal partner according to the Vice President.