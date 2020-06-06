The Speaker of the House of Representatives has commiserated with the former Inspector General of Police and Chairman, Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith, over the death of his wife, Ariat Aderoju Smith.

Femi Gbajabiamila said Alhaja Ariat, who passed away at the age of 69, was a selfless woman who gave her life to the service of humanity.

The Speaker said Ariat, as a great support for the elder statesman, would be missed not only by members of her immediate family but also by Lagosians in general.

He prayed Allah to grant her Jannatul Firdaus and give Alhaji Musiliu Smith as well as other members of his family the fortitude to bear the loss.