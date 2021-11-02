Breaking News

Fela Anikulapo Kuti honoured with a blue plaque in London

Nigeria’s world renowned musician Fela Anikulapo Kuti has been honoured with a blue plaque in London, just about two weeks after his posthumous 83rd birthday.

The honour was bestowed on him by the English Heritage, which attached the plaque on 12 Stanlake Road residence at Shepherd’s Bush, where Fela first lived when he came to London to study music.

The plaque read: Fela Anikulapo Kuti(1938-1997), singer, multi instrumentalist, composer and Nigerian activist. Lived in this house as a student in 1958″.

In 1958, Fela arrived London from Nigeria to study medicine.

But he decided to study music instead at the Trinity College of Music.

Fela has now joined other notable music artists who have been so honoured with the blue plaque by English Heritage.

London’s famous blue plaques link the people of the past with the buildings of the present, according to the information on the website of English Heritage.

Now run by English Heritage, the London blue plaques scheme was started in 1866 and is thought to be the oldest of its kind in the world.

