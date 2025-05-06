The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has commenced its second quarter performance review, in line with key deliverables outlined by the Central Delivery Coordinating Unit (CDCU) under the Presidency.

During the review session held in Abuja on Tuesday, Minister Mohammed Idris explained that the meeting was a follow-up to the performance bonds signed between him and heads of agencies within the Ministry in August 2024, following a similar bond he signed with President Bola Tinubu.

The review aims to evaluate the progress made across agencies, address any implementation challenges, and ensure alignment with the Ministry’s assigned mandates.

“We’re here to assess the level of progress, address challenges where necessary, and explore ways to overcome any bottlenecks,” the Minister said.

He added that the meeting serves as a self-assessment exercise ahead of the mid-term point of the Tinubu administration, which will be marked on May 29. Ministries have been directed to evaluate their performance against the goals approved by the CDCU.

The Minister reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the Ministry continues to provide Nigerians with truthful and transparent communication—highlighting both achievements and obstacles faced by the government.

“Our role is not just to inform Nigerians about the President’s vision, but also to be honest when challenges arise. That transparency remains our guiding principle,” he added.

He also emphasised that the Ministry’s core mission is to develop strategic communication initiatives that enhance public understanding, counter misinformation, and promote national orientation in line with the Tinubu administration’s priorities.

The session was attended by the heads of key federal media and regulatory agencies, including the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), National Orientation Agency (NOA), National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Voice of Nigeria (VON), Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), and the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).