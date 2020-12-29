The Federal high court in Abuja is set to deliver judgment in the suit filed by the People’s Democratic Party seeking the disqualification of pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu from the September 19th governorship election in Edo State.

The plaintiff in a suit filed on July 3, 2020 is claiming that Ize-Iyamu was not a product of a valid primary election hence should not be allowed to participate in the election.

Defendants in the suit are the independent national electoral commission, the All Progressives Congress and pastor Ize-Iyamu.