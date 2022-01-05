Federal government releases official gazette on Proscription of banditry

The Federal high court, Abuja had on 26th November 2021, declared the activities of some groups of bandits as acts of terrorism.

The judge, Taiwo Taiwo, in his judgement mentioned two bandit groups, Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda whose activities he said had constituted acts of terrorism.

He added that other similar groups of persons or individuals stood proscribed and should be regarded as a terror groups.

The Federal Government whad approached the court with a prayer to proscribe the bandit groups after President Muhammadu Buhari had approved it.

President Buhari had said the activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda groups and other similar groups constitute acts of terrorism that can lead to a breakdown of public order and safety and a threat to national security and the corporate existence of Nigeria.”