The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq while flagging off the distribution of cash Grant for rural women in Markurdi, the Benue State capital

Flagging off the programme at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Square in Makurdi, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq noted that the grant which was introduced in 2020 is to sustain the social inclusion agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration.

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom represented by his Wife, Eunice Ortom appreciated the Federal Government initiative for empowering women to improve their economic status.

She acknowledged that social protection programmes contribute to economic growth and the grant will go a long way to enhance the economic status of the beneficiaries.

She therefore, urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money to better their lives and those of their families.