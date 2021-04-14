The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has observed a minute silence in honour of former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mahmud Tukur.

Permanent Secretary, Ecological Funds Office, Mrs. Habiba Lawal, standing in for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said Tukur died Friday in Abuja at 82.

Tukur served was Minister during the military government of Major-General Muhammadu Buhari.

Lawal, who announced his passage to cabinet members, recalled his various services to the country.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) presided over the week’s FEC meeting, his second since President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to the United Kingdom for routine medical checkup.

The virtual FEC meeting is being attended physically by four ministers in the Executive Council Chambers of the State House.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), are also in attendance.

The Ministers in physical attendance include the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Information and Culture Lai Mohammed and Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, as well as other members of Council joined the meeting virtually.