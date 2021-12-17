FEC Congratulates President Buhari at 79

The Federal Executive Council(FEC), has felicitated with President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, as he turns 79.

The FEC in the message signed by the SGF, Boss Mustapha, wished the President many more years of good health in order to be able to provide exemplary and quality leadership for the country while building a sustainable future for the teeming youth.

It prayed to God to grant him wisdom in handling affairs of the nation particularly at this time and enjoins Nigerians to give their unalloyed support to the government as it strives to bequeath an enduring legacy to future generations.