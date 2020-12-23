The Federal Government has approved contracts worth N44.5 billion for various projects under the ministries of Works and Housing, Power and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The approval was granted at the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

FEC equally approved the sum of N8.1 billion for the completion of the rehabilitation of some roads across Nigeria.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who spoke to Journalists at the end of the meeting, which happens to be the last for the year 2020 listed the benefiting States to include Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Nasarawa, Lagos, Ogun, Kogi, Edo, Yobe and Delta States, as well as the FCT, Abuja.

He said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum on behalf of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA. This was for general repairs, emergency repairs and maintenance of roads and critical intervention on 10 roads in different parts of Nigeria.

Advertisement

“One is the maintenance of Ikot Ekpene-Itu road in Cross River state, repair and maintenance of Onitsha – Aguleri-Adani road in Anambra State, the general maintenance of Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji road, reinstatement of failed pavement sections on the Zuba-Abaji road in the FCT, Major maintenance repairs along Atan-Agbara in the border of Lagos and Ogun states along Badagry area, general maintenance of Okene-Adogo-Ajaokuta-Itobe road in Kogi state, the construction of Aden bridge between Okada and Ogbogui-Abangbe spur to Benin-Shagamu dual carriageway in Edo state, general maintenance repairs of Potiskum-Fika-Ngalda-Gombe road in Yobe state, general maintenance repairs of Benin-Asaba-Onitsha dual carriageway, that is existing road to the Niger Bridge, general maintenance repairs of the Warri-Benin carriageway in Delta state.

“The total sum of these contracts is N8, 180,948,137.50 and council approved this memorandum on behalf of FERMA.”

Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, on his part said council approved over N4.7 billion for the power sector.

He said: “Today the Federal Executive Council approved two memos from the Ministry of Power. One is the revised estimated total cost in the contract of construction of infrastructure at the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria permanent site in Abuja. The total cost is N88.046 million.

“The second approval by the council is the extension of the contract time for the consultancy service in the project management and supervision of the ongoing construction of Zungeru at the power project in the sum of 3.5 million US Dollars and N3. 4 billion equivalent to N4. 7 billion.”

Advertisement

The Council also approved the award of contract for the procurement of Field Materials (chiefly, ALUM and Gaseous Chlorine) for Water Treatment by the Federal Capital Territory Water Board.

The Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello, said Council approved contracts for water treatment projects and roads within the territory, to the tune N31,630,221,349.

He said the approval given for road contracts was in favour of an upwards review of some roads within the territory.

“Federal Executive Council meeting approved the award of contract for the procurement of Field Materials ((ALUM and Gaseous Chlorine) for Water Treatment by the Federal Capital Territory Water Board, to Messrs Gojac Nigeria Limited at the sum of N627,600 and Mudpha Nigeria Limited at N200,000 with a completion period of 12 months.

“It also approved request for upward review of the contract sum for the completion of roads B6, B12 and Circular Road, Central Area District, Abuja – Revised Estimated Total Coat (RETC) No. 2, awarded to Messrs Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

Advertisement

“Reviewed from the old contract sum of N66,831,381,123.49 to additional upward review of N31,629,393,749.87. The new revised contract sum is N98,460,774,862.36”, he said.