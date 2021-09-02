FEC approves ₦84.6 billion for road, airports’ projects

The Federal Executive Council has approved contracts worth over N5 billion for various contracts in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Katsina and Akwa-Ibom airports.

The dualisation of the Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene route, costing N79.6 billion, was also authorised during the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday.

Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, and Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works, announced this while briefing State House media on the Council’s decisions at the weekly cabinet meeting.

Mr Adesina said: “The Minister of Aviation presented a memo for the approval of the award of contracts at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos, Nnnamdi Azikiwe international airport Abuja, Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and Katsina Airport in Katsina State.

“For Lagos, it is for the expansion of the terminal building at domestic terminal GAT for the sum of N2, 817, 579, 271.99. For the Katsina airport, it is for the expansion of the airport’s apron awarded at N527, 353, 095.12.

“There is also the expansion of Lagos cargo apron areas awarded at N1,982. 943, 242.31.

“Council also approved the expansion of Abuja domestic apron areas at N795, 976, 947.34 and also the expansion of Kano apron area at the cost of N1, 059, 120, 254.37,”

Mr. Adesina said when completed, the contracts would go a long way in improving air transportation network in the country.

Mr. Fashola revealed that the Council approved the dualisation of the Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene road at the cost of N79.649 billion.

According to the minister, the approved contract is in relation to the section from Oku Iboku Power Plant to Abak of about 26 kilometre stretch.

“The Ministry of Works and Housing presented the memorandum for the completion of the dualization of the Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene road. And this is in relation to the section from Oku Iboku Power Plant to Abak of about 26 kilometre stretch.

“Council approved the award to Messers Sematech Nigeria Ltd for N79.649 billion to be executed over 16 months.

“So, this will help complete the dualization gaps between the one awarded to Julius Berger and the section awarded to CCECC.

“When this is done, motorists in that area will now have an option of the dual carriageway instead of the existing single carriageway.

“And this is in recognition of the heavy cargo that passes through that area from the South-South through to the North Central, Benue through Katsina Ala through to the South East to Abia. It’s very very important trade link for the country.”