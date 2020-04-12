As Nigerians celebrate easter, it is a quiet one for residents of the fct as the lockdown is still in effect.

Today, at the FCT, there is no sign of security personnel at the Airport road which is the major entry point in and out of the city, checking the movement of persons.

Security personnel have been charged with the responsibility of ensuring that only essential workers on duty are granted free movement as well as persons with the exemption pass.

Chairman of the Ministerial enforcement task force on Covid-19 Attah Ikhari, says the enforcement team would be moving round the capital city to ensure churches comply with the restriction.

He said, motorparks and other strategic areas will be visited by the enforcement team before returning to mount roadblocks around the city.