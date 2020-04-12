Police in Ogun State have paraded no fewer than 150 criminal suspects arrested in border towns in connection with the unrest and breach of Peace in Ado-Odo Ota, Ifo, and some parts of Obafemi Owode local government areas of the state.

The suspects are presently at Ifo Police Station where the Commissioner of Police paraded them on Sunday.

Some of them were arrested for cultism, thuggery and other forms of acts related to breakdown of law and order during the lockdown.

The Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson noted that they were arrested through operation restore nomalcy launched by the command.