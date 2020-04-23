The Federal Government has handed over five truckloads of rice to the Federal Capital Territory as part of palliatives distributed to states with the highest number of recorded cases of coronavirus in the country.

Helen Osamede-Akins reports that on 29th of March 2020, the federal government declared a lock down in

lagos, ogun States and the FCT as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

It also promised to cushion the lockdown by distributing food items to the vulnerable in society.



Haven presented palliative items to Lagos state and Ogun State, it is now the turn of the FCT to receive its portion from federal government being the second epicenter of the virus in Nigeria.

Handing over the palliatives to the FCT authority, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq disclosed that states benefiting from the palliative were considered on three criteria

Receiving the items, the Minister of State for FCT, Ramatu Aliyu said 600,000 households would benefit from the palliatives distributed by the FCT. The six Area Councils in the FCT are to get 100,000 bags each.

In addition to the five trucks of rice, the federal government also disclosed that the FCT will get more 30 trucks of grains, five more trucks of rice as weel as two trucks of vegetable oil and tomato paste as part of efforts to cushion the impact of the lockdown order by President Muhammadu Buhari.