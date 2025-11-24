The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has warned residents to desist from the sale, purchase, and use of firecrackers, knockouts, and other prohibited pyrotechnics as the ember-month festivities draw closer....

In a statement issued by the Commissioner of Police, CP Miller Dantawaye, psc, the Command expressed concern over the rising circulation of these explosives across the Territory. It noted that firecrackers pose significant safety risks, including injuries, fire outbreaks, and public panic, and can also be exploited by criminals to conceal illicit activities.

The Command stressed that the indiscriminate use of such explosives disrupts public peace and endangers vulnerable groups, particularly children, the elderly, and individuals with health challenges.

Residents were urged to comply fully with the advisory, as police operatives have been directed to enforce the ban and prosecute offenders.

The Command also called on the public to remain vigilant and report any sale or use of firecrackers to the nearest police station or through its emergency numbers: 08032003913 and 08068587311.