The Nigeria Police has paraded seventeen suspects allegedly involved in malpractices at the just concluded August-September West Africa examination.

Exam malpractices are not new to the Nigeria education system.

The news that some of the Examination papers of the just concluded West African Senior school certificate Examination had leaked, had rocked the West African Examination Council.

It forced the council to cancel the examinations involved and investigate how this came about.

Days after the Examination, the council has now apprehended some suspects and they are being paraded by the Nigeria Police.

This principal of a school in port Harcourt is one of the 17 suspects paraded for aiding and involving in malpractice in the just concluded West African Senior school certificate Examination.

This teacher from Kano State has also been indicted and narrates how he got involved in the Crime.

The Suspects will be arraigned before a competent court and punished according to the law if found guilty.