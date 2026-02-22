The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has described the outcome of the weekend elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kano and Rivers States as a resounding endorsement of the ongoing reforms and governance direction of President ...

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has described the outcome of the weekend elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kano and Rivers States as a resounding endorsement of the ongoing reforms and governance direction of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Abimbola Tooki, Special Adviser to the National Chairman of APC, Yilwatda said the overwhelming support recorded by the party, particularly in the nation’s capital, reflects the confidence of Nigerians in the Renewed Hope Agenda and their belief that the current reforms will ultimately lead the country to its desired destination.

“I heartily congratulate our teeming supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory, Kano, and Rivers States on the successful, peaceful and credible conduct of the Saturday, 21st February 2026 polls. The victories recorded by our great party are a clear testament to the resilience, unity and grassroots strength of the APC,” the statement read.

According to the Chairman, the outcome of the FCT Area Council elections carries special national significance.

“The Abuja election, in particular, is a powerful statement by Nigerians from all walks of life that they stand firmly with President Tinubu and his bold reform agenda. As residents of the nation’s capital, their verdict sends a strong message of widespread support, renewed hope and confidence in the ability of this administration to reposition Nigeria for sustainable growth and prosperity.”

He congratulated the five APC Chairmanship candidates who emerged victorious in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Kuje, Abaji, Bwari and Kwali, noting that their victories underscore the party’s deep connection with the people.

He also congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmanship candidate who won in Gwagwalada, describing the outcome as proof that democracy has prevailed and the will of the people has been respected.

The APC Chairman further congratulated the party’s four State House of Assembly candidates who secured victory in Kano and Rivers States, describing their success as a reflection of effective party organisation and public trust in APC leadership.

He commended party leaders, stakeholders and supporters across the three states for their discipline, dedication and commitment to peaceful participation in the democratic process, while also acknowledging the professionalism of security agencies and election officials.

“As we celebrate these victories, we must remain united, focused and committed to delivering good governance at all levels. The message from the people is clear: they want results, accountability and continued reforms in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda. The APC will not disappoint,” the statement concluded.