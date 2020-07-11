Two lounges and night clubs in Maitama and Wuse have been shutdown by the Federal Capital Territory’s enforcement team.

The entertainment houses were closed for flouting the curfews currently in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on March 30, 2020 announced a total restriction on movement in Lagos, ogun, and FCT to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

After five weeks, a first phase of easing the lockdown had reduced restrictions on movement to between 8pm to 6am with emphasis on night clubs and places that encouraged social gatherings.

On the 29th June 2020, a second phase of the gradual ease of lockdown in place to curtail the coronavirus pandemic, was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Federal Government further reduced the restriction on movement to 10pm to 4am daily.

With this, some night clubs and lounges in Abuja have opened, but have not necessarily been following the rules

The FCT Taskforce on COVID-19 have been faced with an uphill task ensuring appropriate compliance.

It is concerned about the flagrant disregard for safety protocols by night clubs and lounge as people were found drinking, without face mask, and not observing social distancing.

The Newyorker and Agape Regency Hotel were caught open beyond the curfew time of 10pm and also not taking necessary precautions.

Four defaulters from these night clubs and lounges were arraigned by the FCT COVID 19 enforcement team and were taken to a mobile court sitting at Eagle Square.

The defaulters were tried and convicted by the Presiding Magistrate Idayat Akanni, and were found guilty for violating COVID-19 Regulations under section 4 of the quarantine Act and laws of Federation of Nigeria

2004.

The Chairman of the team, Comrade Ikharo Attah urged night clubs and lounges to adhere strictly to COVID 19 protocols.

The deafulters were fined ten thousand naira each and their premises sealed for one week.