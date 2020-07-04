The Management of the Federal College of Education, Osiele, Abeokuta, has shut down the institution for two weeks after a medical worker at the institution allegedly died of COVID-19 complications.

A statement by the registrar of the institution, Adedayo Adebayo, says “A report carried out attributed the cause of death of one of the medical personnel that transited to immortality lately to complications that arose from COVID-19”

According to him, the management took the decision to shut down the college to contain the spread of the virus.

Two other workers at the College’s Medical Centre equally tested positive for the virus.

They have been placed on isolation and are undergoing treatment.

Mr Adebayo advised those who came in contact with the affected workers in recent times to go for COVID-19 test so as to know their health status and seek necessary medical intervention.