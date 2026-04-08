Tension flared at the Kugbo Bus Terminal after officials at the facility attempted to seize a camera belonging to TVC News during coverage of damage at the terminal. The incident occurred while the TVC crew was documenting visible structural damage and the general condition of the transport hub. Officials confronted…...

Tension flared at the Kugbo Bus Terminal after officials at the facility attempted to seize a camera belonging to TVC News during coverage of damage at the terminal.

The incident occurred while the TVC crew was documenting visible structural damage and the general condition of the transport hub.

Officials confronted our correspondent and tried to confiscate their equipment, sparking a brief standoff.

Other Journalists present were also harrased and barred from filming the site.

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The Kugbo Bus terminal a multi Billion naira project by the Federal Capital Territory Development Agency under Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory was commissioned in June 2025.

It was damaged following a Rainstorm in Abuja on Tuesday 7th April 2026.