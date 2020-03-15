Residents of Angwan Funlani in Dakwa area of Abuja are in shock as the federal Capital Development Authority have begun demolishing houses in the area.

The residents are questioning why the Authorities would carry out such exercise without giving them prior notice.

Dakwa Community is a suburb along the border between Bwari area council in the FCT and Tafa Local government in Niger State.

There has been some confusion over who should lay claim to Dakwa community between Bwari Area Council and neighbouring Tafa local government.

Now residents are bearing the brunt of this failure to clarify issues.

Recently, the Federal Capital Development Authorities invaded the community, demolishing houses of residents.

The residents are not pleased with the situation and wonder why they were not notified before the demolition was carried out.

The Deputy governor of Niger State visited the area to see the level of Damage done by the FCDA

He promised residents that the government will ensure that appropriate measures are taken.

TVC news visited the Federal capital development Authority for their own

side of the story.

The Director, Department of Development Control explained that notice had been given to the residents since 2018.

The residents have taken legal action against the FCDA.