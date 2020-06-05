Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has signed the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Child Victims of Sexual Violence Bill 2020 into Law.

The Attorney General of Ekiti State and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, had in a statement on Thursday, noted that the bill, when signed into law, would go a long way to sustain the Zero Tolerance for Sexual Violence Against Children policy of the Fayemi led administration.

The Ekiti State House of Assembly at its sitting on 2nd June 2020 in Ado Ekiti passed a landmark Bill that provides for the compulsory medical treatment of child victims of rape.

The bill titled Compulsory Treatment and Care for Child Victims of Sexual Violence Bill, 2020.’ makes it compulsory for every hospital in Ekiti State whether public or private to accept for adequate treatment, any child who is a victim of sexual violence.

The Bill was passed against the background of increasing cases of rape and child defilement in the State.