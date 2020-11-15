Governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi has congratulated the former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Peter Fayose, who clocked 60 years today, November 15, 2020.

Mr. Fayemi in a statement signed by him joined the government and the people of Ekiti State in celebrating the former Governor.

He said “The government and good people of Ekiti State, Land of Honour, rejoice with His Excellency, Chief Ayodele Peter Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, as he turns 60 years old today, Sunday, November 15, 2020.

“It’s been sixty amazing years. We thank God for his blessings he has bestowed on you these past years and we pray He continues to bless and sustain you with good health”.