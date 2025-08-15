Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has denied making any derogatory remarks about the family of the late Apostle Joseph Ayo Babalola, founder of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), following a press release by the church addressing the matter....

In a statement, Fatoyinbo expressed gratitude to the CAC for what he described as its “kind and exemplary” handling of the issue, stressing that he holds the church, its leadership, and Babalola’s legacy in the highest regard.

He noted that his sermon, which had been misinterpreted, was intended to highlight the exploits of the late cleric, whom he described as a father of faith whose impact continues to shape many Christian organisations in Nigeria and beyond.

“At no time in the sermon did I refer to the children of the late Apostle in bad light. I would never do that,” he said, adding that the raw video of the message was available online for verification.

Fatoyinbo emphasised that the children of the late Babalola are “shining examples of generational impact” and remain role models for the children of other visionaries.

He apologised for any distress or misunderstanding his remarks may have caused the CAC, the Babalola family or their associates, and prayed for the continued growth of the church and the late apostle’s legacy.