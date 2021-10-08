Breaking News

Farmers/Herders Clash, Allegedly Cause Death of At least 9 Persons in Sokoto

Latest Breaking News About Sokoto State: fARMERS/hERDERS cLASH CALIMS 9 LIVES, oTHERS INJURED IN SOKOTO Villagers, Sympathisers in Farmers/Herders Clash in Sokoto

At least nine persons have been allegedly killed in a clash involving farmers and herder in Mamade village of Gwadabawa local government area in the Eastern Senatorial District of Sokoto state.

Sources in the village said the attack also left several other persons injured as many have been taken to different hospitals in the metropolis to be attended to.

A source says the attack is a reprisal attack following an earlier fight between the farmers and Herders.

TVCNEWS visited the state owned Specialists Hospital where some of the victims are currently receiving treatment.

 

Authorities in the hospital decline talking to newsmen, but sources in the hospital said corpses of the deceased victims have been deposited at the mogue of the hospital.

But a source in the village said the attack is an act of barbarity carried out against the fulani by the banned volunteer vigilante group also known as Yan Sakai.

He said the Yan Sakai people started attacking any fulani man on sight at the market day and in the process nine persons lost their lives and several others are injured.

The Sokoto state Police Public Relations Officer, Assitant Supritendent of Police Abubakar Sanusi did not answer call to his mobile line as at the time of filing this report

