Spectators will be barred from the start of the Tokyo Olympics torch relay announcing a pared-back launch as the countdown to the postponed Games begins in earnest.

Fans were told to stay away from next week’s “simplified” starting ceremony and first leg of the nationwide relay, which was put on hold a year ago when the Olympics were delayed over the coronavirus.

The announcement comes ahead of a decision on whether fans from overseas will be allowed to enter Japan for the postponed Games, expected to be taken before the torch relay begins on THE 25th of March.

The torch relay will begin in Fukushima prefecture, which last week marked the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that left 18,500 dead or missing.

But the torch, headed for the Olympics opening ceremony on THE 23RD OF July will get a more muted send-off than originally planned.