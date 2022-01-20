Fani-Kayode urges FG to trace, arrest sponsors of terrorist activities in Nigeria

Former Minister of aviation Femi Fani Kayode has appealed to the Federal Government to trace and arrest sponsors of Terrorist activities in Nigeria.

He says, Nigerians must come together irrespective of any differences and stand against foreign elements that are bent on destabilizing the country and killing innocent citizens, especially in Northern Nigeria.

The APC Chieftain stated this during a Condolence visit to Zamfara State over the recent killings recently in Anka and Bukkuyum local Government Areas.