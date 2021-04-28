Former Avaition Minister, Femi Fani Kayode has dismissed the claims in the social Media that Governor of Enugu State , Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi only spoke to presidency via telephone conversation in the wake of the 2016 Nimbo Community attack by unknown Gunmen.

He refuted the claims via his Twitter handle, claiming that the rumour recently being peddled in the socio Media against the Governor were fake News.

The former minister reaffirmed that governor Ugwuanyi enjoys smooth relationship with

either the President or his aides, saying that they can not treat his matters with contempt or disrespect.

He expressed regret that some youths would avail themselves to the used against someone that many people described as good man, cautioned that fake News peddling may destroy the peace of the country.

On 25th of April, 2016, Unknown gunmen invaded Nimbo Community in Uzuwani local government area of Enugu State, killing scores of villagers.