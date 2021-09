Olajide Sowore, the younger brother of former Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore will be buried on Thursday, September 9 in his hometown, Kiribo.

Kiribo is located in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The younger Sowore was killed last Saturday by people suspected to be kidnappers.

His body is expected to leave Igbinedion Teaching Hospital on Thursday morning.

