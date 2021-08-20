The burial arrangements for veteran actress Racheal Oniga has been concluded and will be taken place on the 26th and 27th of August

The 26th will be the service of songs which will take place at Catholic Church of Resurrections Abayomi Owulade Avenue Magodo phase 2

The burial reception will hold at grandeur event center , 17 billings way Oregun Ikeja .

The Lagos state govt Babajide Sanwoolu who had earlier sent delegates to commiserate with the family

is also expected to be in attendance is the commissioner for tourism arts and culture ,

Honourable lawmaker Desmond Elliot , as well as A list Nollywood actresses like Joke Silva, Kate Henshaw

MD CEO of ebony life Tv, Mo Abudu and other great Nollywood actors

Delegates from Canada, America and the UK have also arrived Nigeria for the burial