Abductors of students and staff of college of Agriculture and Animal Science in Bakura local government area of Zamfara state have reduced the ransom to one hundred and fifty million naira.

They Insist money must be paid for any of the hostages to be released

TVC NEWS exclusively Gathered that the bandits reached out to authorities via phone calls twenty hours after releasing a short video threatening to kill the victims if nothing positive is done

The bandits had earlier demanded three hundred and fifty million naira ransom.