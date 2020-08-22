Two persons have been killed by a 40foot container which fell at the Ijesha area of Lagos state.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu,made this known to journalists.

He said Emergency responders have taken the driver of the vehicle to a nearby hospital.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu also said the remains of the two adult females who died have been taken to the mortuary.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps has launched Operation Scorpion II, to arrest and prosecute drivers of articulated trucks, with unlatched containers.