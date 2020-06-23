Formula 1 has launched a new initiative to improve diversity and opportunity in the sport while helping to impact changes in the society.

According to a statement from formula 1, the ‘ We race as One’ as initiative provides a platform for the sport to recognize issues that are important to the sport and the entire world.

A special appreciation to all who who have played a role in the global fight against the coronavirus will also be made at the season opening Austrian Grand Prix with cars displaying images of the rainbow.