Ezekwesili heads 80-man transition committee in Anambra

Anambra State government has announced an 80-man transition committee to ensure a seamless transition from the Governor Willie Obiano’s administration to a Chukwuma Charles Soludo-led administration as from 17th March, 2022.

This was disclosed a statement issued on Thursday by Joe Anatune, Media Assistant to the Anambra State Governor-Elect, Chukwuma Soludo Secretariat.

According to the statement, the full Terms of Reference for the Committee as well as its mode of operation will be communicated during the inauguration/first plenary sessions scheduled for 19- 22nd January, 2022 at the Golden Tulip (Agulu Lake) Hotel, Anambra State.

It added that members are expected to arrive on Wednesday, 19th while the inauguration and first plenary sessions start on the 20th. Departure is on the 23rd.

All logistics (transport and accommodation) will be covered by the Secretariat, the statement said.

The members include:

1) Mrs Oby Ezekwesili — Chairperson

2) Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah

3) Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor

4) Prof. Pat Utomi

5) Prof. Chidi Odinkalu

6) Mr. Steve Nworga

7) Chief Osita Chidoka

8) Hon (Dr) Ben Nwankwo

9) Hon Charles Odedo

10) Barr Tony Ifeanya

11) Mr. Ferdinand Agu

12) Prof. Osita Ogbu

13) Chief Chikwe Udensi

14) Dr. Greg Ibe

15) Dr. Alex Otti

16) Mr. Coleman Uba

17) Chief Collins Chikeluba

18) Engr (Sir) Chris Okoye

19) Prof. (Mrs) Uche Amazigo

20) Barrister Pat. Ikwueto, SAN

21) Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN

22) Barrister Echezona Etiaba, SAN

23) Prof. Offornze Amucheazi, SAN

24) Engr. Emeka Ezeh

25) Chief Leon C. Mezue

26) Hon Chike Anyaonu

27) Hon Evarist Uba

28) Dr. P.C.J Adibe

29) Chief Akachukwu Nwankpo

30) Dr. Mefor Law

31) Dr. Alex Obiogbolu

32) Dr Godwin Owoh

33) Dr. Greg Ugochukwu Ezeilo

34) Mr. Epundu Emechebe

35) Mr. Christian Udechukwu

36) Chinyere Ossy Okoye, Esq

37) Chief Don Eze

38) Mr. Chijioke Uwaegbute — PWC

39) Mr. Franklin Edochie

40) Mr. Dozie Okpalaobieri

41) Ms Nkoli Anyaoku

42) Ms Uche Onwuamaegbu

43) Mr. Innocent Isichei

44) Mr. George Nwangwu

45) Mr. Ikechukwu Nweje

46) Dr. Innocent Okpanum

47) Arc Henry Arize

48) Dr. Will Fleury—

49) Barrister Udu – Former Head of Service

50) Dr. Emma Ezenwaji

51) Prof. Phil Phil-Eze

52) Mr. Joe Anatune

53) Mr. Ike Chioke

54) Prof. Ifedioramma Eugene-Mary Nwana

55) Mr. Emma Onyilofor

56) Ms Prisca-Anne Nwangwu

57) Ms Chinwe Jane Okoli

58) Mrs Amaka Obi

59) Fred Chukwuemeka Agbata

60) Mr. Chinedu Nwoye

61) Dr. Nelson Omenugha

62) Prof. Nkechi Ikediugwu

63) Prof. Ike Uzochukwu

64) Dr. Emeka Okeke

65) Dr. Polycarp Emenike

66) Dr. Godwin Nnadozie

67) Engr. Ifeanyi Okeoma

68) Amb Uche Ajulu-Okeke

69) Chief Pat Ubajaka

70) Prof. Okey Ikeanyibe

71) Comrade Charles Onyeagba

72) Prof. Au Nnonyelu

73) Dr. Forster E. Ihejiofor

74) Mr. Odera Ozoka

75) Mr. ThankGod Ibeh

76) Prof. Sylvia Chika Ifemeje

77) Mr. Kanayo Nwafor

78) Comrade Churchill Okonkwo

79) Sir Damian Okolo

80) Dr. Chinedu Onyeizugbe