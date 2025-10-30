René Claude Meka, born on February 2, 1939, in Enongal near Ebolowa, has served as Cameroon’s Chief of Defence Staff since September 2001, making him one of Africa’s longest-serving military leaders. With a career spanning over six decades, Meka’s tenure reflects both continuity and stabi...

René Claude Meka, born on February 2, 1939, in Enongal near Ebolowa, has served as Cameroon’s Chief of Defence Staff since September 2001, making him one of Africa’s longest-serving military leaders.

With a career spanning over six decades, Meka’s tenure reflects both continuity and stability in Cameroon’s military, as he continues to lead operations, oversee security, and maintain cohesion within the Armed Forces well into 2025.

Below are 8 things to know about one of the longest-serving military chiefs in Africa:

1. René Claude Meka is the Chief of Staff of the Cameroon Armed Forces and has held this position since September 2001, making him one of the longest-serving military chiefs in Africa.

2. He was born on February 2, 1939, in Enongal near Ebolowa, Cameroon.

3. He joined the Cameroonian Armed Forces in 1962 and has remained active in service since then.

4. Meka graduated from the prestigious École spéciale militaire de Saint-Cyr in 1962 and from the infantry school of Saint-Maixent in 1963, both in France, which gave him a strong military education foundation.

5. Holding the rank of Army Corps General, Meka is professionally responsible for the administration and operational control of the Cameroon Armed Forces and reports to the Minister of Defence. He is appointed by the President of Cameroon.

6. During the border dispute between Cameroon and Nigeria over the Bakassi Peninsula, Meka was tasked with securing the territory through deployment of the Rapid Intervention Battalion, playing a crucial role in defending Cameroon’s territorial integrity.

7. Despite being born in 1939, Meka is still active in his military leadership role as of 2025, demonstrating a notably long and sustained career in Cameroon’s military.

8. His leadership tenure of over 23 years reflects a significant period of continuity and stability in Cameroon’s military command, in a context where senior military leadership tends to be very stable and long-standing.

9. Meka has overseen pivotal military operations, including counter-insurgency efforts and operations to maintain security across Cameroon’s regions, ensuring the Armed Forces remain cohesive and operationally ready.

10. His long-standing presence also illustrates how Cameroon’s military leadership is characterised by senior, experienced officers, with Meka exemplifying the gerontocratic nature of the defense leadership in the country.

Recall that Cameroon’s incumbent president, 92-year-old Paul Biya, was recently declared the winner of the country’s presidential election.

The Constitutional Council announced the results on Monday, confirming Biya’s victory and paving the way for his eighth consecutive term in office.

At 92, Biya will continue to lead the Central African nation until 2032.