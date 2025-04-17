Young Nigerians, especially women, have been encouraged to harness their full potential through skills acquisition to achieve economic independence, reduce poverty, and unemployment.

Director of the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Development Studies at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Professor Olalekan Yinusa was speaking at a programme in Osogbo.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s unemployment rates have shown consistent gender disparity over recent quarters.

For example, in the first quarter of 2024, the unemployment rate for women was 6.2%, while it was 4.3% for men.

As part of efforts to change the narrative, some women, were trained in catering and hospitality management at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

The National Secretary of the APC, Ajibola Basiru, said the initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at empowering women.

The sponsor and former Deputy Governor of the State, Titi Laoye-Ponnle, said the idea behind the training is to empower women and lift them out of poverty.

The event also featured presentation of certificates and equipment to the graduands.