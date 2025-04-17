A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for a credible conduct of the recent delineation of wards and polling units in the Warri Federal Constituency which includes Warri South, Warri West, and Warri South West local government areas of Delta state.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the coalition, it’s Coordinator, Nwambu Gabriel, said this critical exercise conducted by INEC has yielded significant advancements in the promotion of democratic integrity and fairness in Nigeria’s electoral process.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, recently concluded the delineation of the Warri Federal Constituency.

This exercise is aimed at ensuring fair representation in the House of Representatives by adjusting electoral boundaries to reflect population changes and demographic shifts.

The new boundaries, which were published last week, have led to the inclusion of several new areas, the changes are expected to significantly impact political representation, sparking new discussions among local politicians and stakeholders.

As the next season of elections approaches, voter education will play a crucial role in informing citizens about the changes and help them understand how to navigate the new electoral arrangements.