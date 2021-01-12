A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole and Miss Aisha Shinkafi Saidu, daughter of Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu, will on Friday 15 January tie the nuptial knot.

Bankole has been a much sought -after bachelor in the circle of eligible spinsters within and outside Nigeria since 2017 after he divorced his first wife.

The marriage will undoubtedly draw the curtain on speculations regarding his matrimonial intentions since the divorce.

The bride, a lawyer and graduate of the University of Hull in the UK is a granddaughter of late political heavyweight and onetime head of Nigeria’s security organisation Alhaji Umaru Shinkafi, Marafan Sokoto.

Her mother is Shinkafi’s daughter and a sister to the former Zamfara Governor, Aliyu Shinkafi.

A statement from the Bankole family of Iporo, Abeokuta disclosed that a quiet introduction between the two families took place to kick off the joining together in line with Islamic and traditional injunctions.

Sokoto state Governor and Bankole’s successor as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, led the groom’s family to the bride’s family home during the introduction ceremony, to seek her hand in marriage.