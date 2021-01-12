Those willing to generate their National Identity Number from the harmonisation of Bank Verification Number with the National Identity Database may have to shelve their plan.

This is because the National Identity Management Commission said the it cannot be used for SIM card linking.

The NIN would not also work on its newly launched mobile app, the ‘MWS: NIMC MobileID.’

The agency made the disclosure in a monitored tweet on Tuesday.

“You must complete your NIN registration even if your BVN has generated a NIN,” NIMC said.

NIMC had previously given a condition for NIN generated by the BVN. The agency had said it can only work for the purpose after it is updated at the NIMC enrollment centre.

The Commission said, “If your NIN was generated due to the BVN record harmonisation with the National Identity Database, you will not have access to the NIMC mobile app and your NIN- SIM integration will be Invalid.”

The Nigerian Communications Commission had on December 16, threatened to disconnect every SIM card not synchronized with the NIN by December 30.

But the government approved another three weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020 to January 19, 2021.

Despite the extension, applicants have been going through tough times accessing NIMC centres, thereby increasing the rate of exposure to COVID-19.

Although there are calls for either cancellation or extension of the deadline for the NIN registration, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday dismissed any plan to suspend the process.