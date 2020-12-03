A former Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in Ebonyi State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Abia Onyike, has dumped the ruling party to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Chief Onyike disclosed this in a statement, titled, “Why I am going back to the PDP”, which was made available to journalists, in Abakaliki, on Thursday.

“After a critical review of the current political scenario in Ebonyi State, especially since November 19, 2020, when Governor David Umahi decamped from PDP to APC, I, Abia Onyike, have decided to return back to the Peoples Democratic Party. My decision to return to PDP is based on the following reasons:

“That Gov. David Umahi is not prepared to turn a new leaf in his leadership style in the governance of Ebonyi state -a situation that has unleashed mass poverty and mass impoverishment on Ebonyi citizenry. In my own Afikpo South LGA, Gov. Umahi has failed the people through his continuous support and singular empowerment for a political block.

“I will remain opposed to Umahi’s government because of his approach to governance and administration. Take note that from 2015 to 2019, Governor Umahi ran the state without Permanent Secretaries.

Advertisement

“The PDP in Ebonyi State must be used as a liberation movement to rescue Ebonyians,” the statement read in part.